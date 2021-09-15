Biden says he has ‘great confidence’ in Milley after book’s revelations

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that he had “great confidence” in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, with Biden’s comments coming after a new book said Milley took top-secret action two days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to limit then-President Donald Trump from potentially launching nuclear weapons. The book also says Milley twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

