President Joe Biden said Sunday that he believes he has the authority to invoke the 14th Amendment to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis, but that it may be too late in the game to go that route.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Disney+ and Hulu to remove dozens of shows starting this week - May 21, 2023
- : Biden says he likely has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling, but it may be too late - May 21, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Parade of retailers to face inflation doubts while Nvidia and Zoom answer questions about tech - May 21, 2023