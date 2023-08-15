President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he and first lady Jill Biden are planning a visit to Hawaii “as soon as we can,” in the wake of devastating wildfires on Maui. “We want to make sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts,” said Biden at the beginning of a speech in Milwaukee, Wisc. The president said Maui would get “everything it needs” from the federal government and that the federal effort would continue “as long as it takes.” The fires have demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story