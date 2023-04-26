President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested he didn’t feel 80 years old but he understood the attention paid to his health, when he was asked about concerns over his age that have been raised following his decision to seek re-election. “I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden told reporters. He also said American voters are “going to see a race, and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it.” Biden’s remarks came during a joint news conference at the White House with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. “I’d take a hard look at it as well,” Biden added. “I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story