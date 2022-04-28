: Biden says he won’t cancel $50,000 in student loans per borrower, promises plan ‘in the next couple of weeks’

President Joe Biden on Thursday offers an update on his administration’s next steps with student loans, a day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suggests the president might cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower.
