President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he’ll be making a major speech on the issue of more U.S. aid for Ukraine, telling reporters he would announce some details “very shortly.” The address would come as analysts say U.S. funding for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion faces a more uncertain future after the House voted Tuesday to oust GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the post of speaker. “I’m going to make the argument that it’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed,” Biden said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

