President Joe Biden on Thursday said he takes classified documents seriously after the discovery of a second set of materials at his Wilmington, Del., home. “We’re going to see all of this unfold, I’m confident,” said Biden, who has said his team is cooperating fully with the Justice Department. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
