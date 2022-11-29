President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he’s confident that a railroad strike can be avoided, as he met with top U.S. lawmakers about year-end legislative priorities. “There’s a lot to do, including resolving the train strike,” Biden also said. Separately, an analyst said there appears to be bipartisan support in Congress to act as soon as the end of this week, or well ahead of the Dec. 9 strike deadline. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
