President Joe Biden on Friday said it’s possible he’ll meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. “It is a possibility,” Biden told reporters, but such a meeting hasn’t been set up. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the White House has begun to make plans for a November meeting in San Francisco between the two leaders, but that nothing had been confirmed yet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

