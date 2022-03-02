President Joe Biden predicts that Russia will be diminished following its invasion of Ukraine and announces new actions against Vladimir Putin’s country, as he delivers a State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden uses State of the Union to renew push for $15-an-hour minimum wage - March 1, 2022
- Washington Watch: Biden: Revive EV, clean-energy incentives to help control inflation, save families $500 a year - March 1, 2022
- : Biden says Putin’s war on Ukraine is making ‘Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger’ - March 1, 2022