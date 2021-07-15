Biden says ‘situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating’ ahead of warning to companies operating there

President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed a warning that his administration is expected to issue on Friday to companies about the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong. “The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made — how it would deal with Hong Kong,” Biden told reporters during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “So it is more of an advisory as to what may happen in Hong Kong.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

