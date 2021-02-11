Biden says U.S. on track to have enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by end of July

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July. Speaking at the National Institutes of Health, Biden said the U.S. has signed contracts for 100 million extra doses of the Moderna vaccine and 100 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, deals initially announced last month.

