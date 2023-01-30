The U.S. won’t provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said Monday, amid Ukrainian lobbying for the U.S.-made planes. Speaking briefly to reporters upon returning to the White House from Baltimore, Biden also said he planned to visit Poland, a NATO ally, but did not say when. Last week, Biden announced U.S. plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, marking another step up in American efforts to support the Eastern European country after Russia’s invasion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

