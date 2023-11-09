President Joe Biden on Thursday celebrated agreements between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three carmakers, while also taking shots at former President Donald Trump, who has attacked Biden for promoting electric vehicles.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Synaptics’ stock is surging after earnings, revenue beats - November 9, 2023
- Earnings Results: Trade Desk’s stock melts down as earnings outlook disappoints - November 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: For Virgin Galactic, faster revenue generation is coming — ‘just not anytime soon,’ says one analyst - November 9, 2023