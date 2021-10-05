: Biden says world will ‘pass us by’ without infrastructure, social-spending bills

President Joe Biden on Tuesday sought to frame what he described as the long-term benefits of his economic agenda, and warned that the rest of the world would overtake the U.S. in competitiveness without two key pieces of legislation.
