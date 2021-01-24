President Joe Biden will reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions against foreign citizens traveling from Brazil, the U.K, Ireland and much of Europe on Monday, according to multiple reports, and will add South Africa to the list.
- The Wall Street Journal: NCR nears deal to buy Cardtronics for around $1.7 billion - January 24, 2021
- : Biden set to reinstate coronavirus travel bans, add South Africa to list: reports - January 24, 2021
- The Margin: World’s biggest hedge-fund manager ‘thrilled’ with Biden’s inauguration speech but still believes America’s on ‘brink of terrible civil war’ - January 24, 2021