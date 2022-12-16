President Joe Biden on Friday signed a one-week, stopgap government funding bill, averting a shutdown over the weekend. Biden’s signature buys congressional negotiators another week to wrap up a bigger bill that would fund government agencies through Sept. 30. Measures addressing retirement savings and preventing another Jan. 6 insurrection are expected to hitch rides along with the so-called omnibus spending bill. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
