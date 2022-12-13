President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan measure that protects same-sex and interracial marriages. “Today, we celebrate our progress,” Biden said at an event for the signing that was being held on the White House’s South Lawn.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
