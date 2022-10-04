Biden tells hurricane-battered Puerto Rico that he’s ‘committed to standing with you’

President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his support for the people of Puerto Rico, as he visited the U.S. territory to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona. “I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I’m committed, my entire administration is committed, to standing with you every step of the way, as long as it takes,” Biden said, as he concluded a speech. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

