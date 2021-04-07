Biden to announce executive actions on guns on Thursday: report

President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a package of executive actions on Thursday aimed at curbing gun violence, according to a Politico report citing unnamed sources. The actions will include directing his administration to start the process of requiring background checks for buyers of “ghost guns,” which are homemade firearms without serial numbers, the report said. Gun stocks jumped following the report but have since given up that gain, leaving Sturm, Ruger & Co. shares down 0.9% in recent trading, while Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares were up 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

