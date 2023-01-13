House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday invited President Joe Biden to give the State of the Union address on Feb. 7. “Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people,” said McCarthy, a California Republican who was chosen as speaker on Jan. 7 after 15 rounds of voting. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

