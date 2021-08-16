Biden to give speech on Afghanistan on Monday afternoon

President Joe Biden will give a speech on Afghanistan at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Monday, the White House said in a statement. His remarks come as the Taliban have swept into Kabul, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
