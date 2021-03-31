Biden to hold ‘first full cabinet meeting’ on Thursday: White House

President Joe Biden will “convene his first full cabinet meeting” on Thursday, and a key topic of discussion will be the infrastructure plan that he’s rolling out Wednesday, said Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary for the White House. Members of Biden’s cabinet will be gathered in-person in the East Room, and they will follow social-distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday during a briefing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

