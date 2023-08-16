President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Maui on Monday to meet with first responders and survivors, as well as federal, state and local officials, in the wake of the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island, the White House said Wednesday. They plan to “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” the White House added.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

