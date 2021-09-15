: Biden to meet with execs from Disney, Microsoft, Walgreens on vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is slated to meet with executives from big companies and other organizations, as he works to build support for the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that he announced last week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’ as equities suffer another mid-month stumble - September 15, 2021
- London Markets: U.K. inflation surges at fastest rate in at least 24 years - September 15, 2021
- Biden to meet on vaccine mandates with Disney, Microsoft, Walgreens, other execs - September 15, 2021