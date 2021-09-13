: Biden to nominate three Democratic regulators to serve on CFTC

President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate three financial regulation experts with academic and government backgrounds to fill the three Democratic seats on the five-member board charged with regulating U.S. derivatives markets.
