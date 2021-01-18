: Biden to pick Gary Gensler to lead SEC, Rohit Chopra to helm CFPB: reports

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Gary Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission and Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to media reports Sunday night.
