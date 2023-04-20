The Biden administration is planning for an executive order next month that aims to limit U.S. investment in certain sectors in China, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. The order looks set to come around the time of a Group of Seven meeting in Japan that starts on May 19, as the U.S. wants G-7 nations to endorse it. A Wall Street Journal report last month said the Biden administration was preparing a new program that could prohibit U.S. investment in certain sectors in China and was reaching out to G-7 allies to build support for the concept.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

