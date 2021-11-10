Biden to sign infrastructure bill on Monday, White House says

President Joe Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, the White House announced. Biden will be joined by members of Congress who helped to write the bill, as well as supporters including governors and mayors from both parties, and union and business leaders, the White House said. The $1 trillion package cleared the House of Representatives last Friday, after being approved in the Senate about three months ago. Biden is in Baltimore on Wednesday to talk up the legislation.

