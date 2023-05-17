President Joe Biden will speak about preventing a government default at 10:45 a.m. Eastern, the White House announced. Biden’s remarks will come shortly before he departs for a G-7 meeting in Japan, and after both the president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounded positive notes about negotiations on Tuesday. Earlier Wednesday, McCarthy told CNBC, “I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

