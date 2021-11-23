: Biden to speak on ‘lowering prices for the American people’ as oil release announced

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech on the economy and “lowering prices for the American people” on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said, in remarks that will come after the administration announced it will release oil from the nation’s strategic reserve.
