President Joe Biden will speak from the White House and take questions on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, the White House announced. Biden will speak following a better-than-expected showing for his Democratic Party in Tuesday’s midterm elections. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Republicans appeared poised to take the House of Representatives but the Senate was too early to call and a key race in Georgia was headed for a runoff next month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

