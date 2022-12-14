President Joe Biden plans to participate on Thursday in a town hall event in New Castle, Del., to “speak with veterans and veteran survivors” about a “historic expansion of benefits and services resulting from the PACT Act,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday. “The Delaware event is just one of more than 90 events occurring across the nation to encourage veterans to sign up for health care, get screened for toxic exposure, and submit a claim if they are experiencing a toxic exposure related condition,” the White House added.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

