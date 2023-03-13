President Joe Biden will speak about the steps taken over the weekend to protect the U.S. banking system and the economy at 9 a.m. Eastern, the White House said Monday. Regulators moved on Sunday to risk of more bank runs following the closing of Silicon Valley Bank by opening an emergency lending program and closing another bank.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story