President Joe Biden on Friday is due to talk up his achievements as he marks two years in office. He may avoid mentioning how U.S. stocks have fared.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: ‘Young people know more about TikTok and Minecraft than money.’ Teenagers want to be smarter about finances — teach them. - January 20, 2023
- : Biden to tout his achievements at 2-year mark, while stocks show weakest midterm presidential performance in 20 years - January 20, 2023
- The Fed: Fed’s Waller backs quarter-point rate hike at upcoming meeting - January 20, 2023