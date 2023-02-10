President Joe Biden plans to visit Poland on Feb. 20-22, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. As part of that trip, she said Biden will “deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy — and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

