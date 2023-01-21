President Joe Biden talks up his achievements on Friday as he marks two years in office. He doesn’t mention how U.S. stocks have fared.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden touts achievements at 2-year mark, while stocks show weakest midterm presidential performance in 20 years - January 21, 2023
- Crypto Update: Bitcoin soars past $23,000 to highest since last September - January 21, 2023
- : These healthy diets were associated with lower risk of death, according to a study of 119,000 people across four decades - January 21, 2023