: Biden unveils framework for $1.75 trillion social-spending bill with extended CTC payments and more

President Joe Biden on Thursday puts forth a framework for a big social-spending package, with provisions such as a one-year extension for a new child tax credit and universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Coming up: Third-quarter GDP - October 28, 2021
- Petco opens NYC flagship for premium pet products and services - October 28, 2021
- Taco Bell parent Yum Brands shares up 3.5% premarket after earnings top estimates - October 28, 2021