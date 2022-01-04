: Biden urges schools to stay open despite omicron wave

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged state and local leaders to use federal relief money to make sure that schools can remain open, even as the highly contagious omicron variant is leading to record case counts and rising hospitalization rates for patients with COVID-19.
