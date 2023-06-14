President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a bill that was intended to nix his administration’s new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing. The measure had passed the Republican-run House and the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted with Republicans to pass it.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
