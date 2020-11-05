Hours after the U.S. officially pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Joe Biden said that if elected president, he would immediately rejoin it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cruises can start a phased reopening — but be ready for shorter voyages, multiple COVID tests and no more buffets - November 5, 2020
- : Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate accord on ‘day one’ if he wins - November 4, 2020
- : Apple could face shortage of critical chips for its new iPhones: report - November 4, 2020