A Pride event on the White House South Lawn “will be postponed until Saturday based on the projected air quality in the region,” the White House said Thursday. President Joe Biden had been slated to host the LGBTQ+ event at 7 p.m. Eastern Thursday. A large swath of the eastern U.S. is enduring compromised air due to wildfires in Canada.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

