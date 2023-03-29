A White House spokesman suggested Chinese officials should not be upset by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the U.S. this week, with his remarks coming after Beijing threatened retaliation if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with her. “There’s no reason for them to react harshly,” said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, during a press briefing on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

