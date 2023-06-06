White House spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that the Biden administration “cannot say conclusively what happened at this point” to the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine. “What we absolutely can say is that the damage to the Ukrainian people and to the region will be significant,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing. When asked if it’s more likely that Russian forces are responsible rather than Ukrainian forces, Kirby said U.S. officials haven’t made that determination. Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

