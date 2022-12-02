White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talks about the Inflation Reduction Act, after President Joe Biden hints at “tweaks” for European officials.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Exxon board expands to 13 directors; airline, aerospace executives join - December 2, 2022
- The Upcycler: Greenest holiday ever? Here’s how to rent a sustainable Christmas tree - December 2, 2022
- The Tell: BofA is selling U.S. equities rally on worries that unemployment will be ‘shocking’ in 2023 - December 2, 2022