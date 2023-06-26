White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a press briefing Monday that the U.S. wasn’t involved in the past weekend’s short-lived rebellion in Russia. American officials “made clear to all our allies and partners that the United States was not involved and would not get involved in these events, and that we view them as internal Russian matters,” said Kirby, who is the strategic-communications coordinator for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council. “We delivered that same message to the Russians themselves through appropriate diplomatic channels.” Biden made similar remarks earlier Monday, saying: “We had nothing to do with it.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

