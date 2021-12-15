It’s looking increasingly likely that President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social-spending and climate package won’t get the Senate’s OK this year, as moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia continues to voice concerns about the Build Back Better Act.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: What the Fed decision means for your wallet, your credit-card bill — and how far will mortgage rates go? - December 15, 2021
- : Biden’s big social-spending bill now likely won’t pass Senate until next year, analysts say - December 15, 2021
- : 5 things to know about Keechant Sewell, New York City’s first female police commissioner - December 15, 2021