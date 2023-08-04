Early next week President Joe Biden is expected to issue his much-anticipated executive order that would limit U.S. investments in China if they involve sensitive technologies, according to a Reuters report on Friday citing unnamed sources. Analysts have said the Biden administration is likely to take aim at high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

