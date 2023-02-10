‘In many ways, he was actually being too modest,’ said William Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Good news for Super Bowl parties: chicken wing prices are down 22% - February 10, 2023
- : Biden’s State of the Union highlighted ‘near record-low’ Black unemployment. Here’s the full story. - February 10, 2023
- : Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square posted 9% losses last year, as Lowe’s and Netflix offset winning bet on interest rates - February 10, 2023