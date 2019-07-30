Big 3 stock market indexes fall but most stocks are rising

The Big 3 stock market indexes are falling Tuesday, but market breadth data is mostly positive, boosted by strength in small-capitalization stocks. The number of advancing stocks is outnumbering decliners 1,508 to 1,344 on the NYSE and 1,709 to 1,154 on the Nasdaq exchange. Trading volume in stocks gaining ground represents 49.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.9% on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 44 points, or 0.2%, with 20 of 30 components losing ground, while the S&P 500 is losing 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is giving up 0.2%. Separately, the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks is rallying 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

